7 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga Meets Kin of Victims of Post-Poll Chaos at City Mortuary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Samwel Owino/Daily Nation
Raila Odinga (third left) and other Nasa leaders attend prayers for people who were killed during post-poll chaos at the City Mortuary in Nairobi.
By Samwel Owino

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga on Thursday met and condoled with families that lost their loved ones during the post-poll chaos.

The opposition leader claimed that since August, 215 people had been killed and the government had remained silent over it.

Police have disputed Nasa tallies in the past, saying only a few dozen people died in clashes that rocked Nairobi and several counties in western Kenya.

A total of 16 bodies were removed from the mortuary and are set to be ferried to various destinations for burial.

Majority of the victims were from Siaya, Mr Odinga's home county, and Kisumu County-- a bedrock of his support.

BURIAL ARRANGEMENTS

Each family was given Sh50,000 to help with burial arrangements.

Mr Odinga said the government owes an apology to all families whose loved ones were felled by police bullets.

"The government should compensate all families who have lost their loved ones because they did not deserve to die while exercising their rights," he said while addressing journalists at at the City Mortuary.

The Nasa leader urged his supporters to remain steadfast in their quest for electoral justice, adding that they do not recognise the November 28 swearing-in of President Uhuru Kenyatta for the second term.

"We don't recognise the swearing-in that took place because it was based on an election that we also don't recognize," he said,

"The will of the people was expressed on August 8 and that is it."

Mr Odinga has insisted that he won the August 8 presidential poll and accuses the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of rigging him out.

Kenya

Raila Odinga Tells Off U.S. Over His Swearing-in Plan

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has told off western countries that are against his swearing-in as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.