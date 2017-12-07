Kenya: Kiss FM Presenter Adelle Onyango Meets Prince William, Kate

Adelle Onyango met with Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge as they arrived for a children's summit on Wednesday in Manchester, England.

The Duchess, who is expecting her third child, spent several minutes with Adelle to discuss cultural differences between Kenya and the UK as well as effects of cyber-bullying on internet users.

Though Adelle is popularly known for her bubbly conversations on KISS100 FM, she rose to international limelight when she began a campaign against rape and online harassment.

Her efforts were lauded by the BBC who then named her among their award-winning 100 women and later chose her to represent Kenya in this year's Children Global Media Summit.

SOURCE: Daily Nation