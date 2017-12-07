Tanzania: Eight Die of Cholera in Songea

Songea — At least eight people have died of cholera in Nyasa District, Ruvuma Region.

Speaking to reporters in his office on Wednesday, December 06, 2017, Ruvuma Regional Hospital's Medical Officer-in-Charge, Dr Gozibert Mutahyabarwa, said the first case was reported on November 18.

Dr Mutahyabarwa explained that since the break of the deadly disease in the district a total of 185 patients arrived at various health centres to receive treatment, but eight patients out of the number died.

He said until Wednesday only two cholera patients were hospitalized in Liuli Hospital.

He named the villages affected by the disease as Mtipwili, Chiulu, Kwambena, Matenje, Lundo, Lipingo, Ngindo and Hongi.

According to Dr Mutahyabarwa, already various steps have been taken to contain the disease, whereby members of the district's committee on basic health services has been conducting awareness campaigns.

