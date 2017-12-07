South Africa: Two Questioned Over Soldier's Murder

Two people have been questioned following the murder of a South African Defence Force (SANDF) member whose body was found in a military-owned house in Oudtshoorn, police said on Thursday.

Preston Titus, 47, was found by his daughter and his wife in his bedroom around 00:00 on Friday, December 1, Captain Malcolm Pojie said.

Titus, who was a staff sergeant, had stab wounds on his head and right arm.

"Last night, at about 20:30, the investigating team took in two suspects for questioning following a thorough preliminary investigation into the murder of Titus.

"The two, a 23-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, were taken into custody for the purpose of interrogation," he said.

Pojie said both the suspects had not yet been charged.

Pojie said initial reports revealed that the discovery of Titus' body was made after his daughter returned home following an evening out with friends on December 1.

Allegations of wife's arrest 'untrue'

"On her return home she could not attract her dad's attention to open the door to let her in. Even after she dialled his cellphone, she got no response. Eventually her mother opened the door and they only then made the discovery of the body in her father's bedroom," he said.

Pojie said at the time, no evidence of forced entry could be found and only two tablet devices and a gold wrist watch were reported missing.

He said allegations that the wife of the deceased had been arrested were not true.

Eden cluster commander Major-General Oswald Reddy expressed his satisfaction with the dedication and tireless effort made by the Oudtshoorn detectives to solve the case.

"A lot is still to be done, but we shall fulfil our mandate to bring those responsible for this murder to book," he said.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier Mafi Mgobozi confirmed that the house that Titus lived in with his family belonged to the SANDF.

