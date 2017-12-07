Photo: Plaxedes Ncube/The Source

The House is almost full as the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda walks in. Some opposition backbenchers shout "Safety guaranteed!" as they prepare to hear the national Budget.

Blog

Welcome to our coverage of Zimbabwe's first budget presentation in the post-Robert Mugabe era, and it promises to be a humdinger. Its two weeks since Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn-in as president to complete a remarkable turn of fortunes after he was fired from the government on November 6 by his predecessor, thanks to the intervention of the military.

And he has promised to hit the ground running so the budget should give an indication of what to expect from his administration that is mostly composed of faces from the failed Mugabe presidency.

The economy desperately needs injection of capital along with stable, investor friendly policies to create the much-needed jobs. Restoring investor confidence will have to be at the top of the agenda while the buy-in of the international community will be key and so far the noises from key allies have been positive.

Dec 7, 2017 3:53 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Zero tolerance on land barons, says Chinamasa

Dec 7, 2017 3:51 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Revive sport as a career path for the many youths. Every district to have a multipurpose sports facility

Dec 7, 2017 3:51 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

180k students being thrown into the streets every year after 'O' and 'A' levels. More vocational training centres for skills transfer

Dec 7, 2017 3:49 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

10-year plan to have 200ha per district per year under irrigation

Dec 7, 2017 3:49 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

We need to sustain food security, emphasizing on irrigation rehabilitation

Dec 7, 2017 3:48 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

We are reorienting our budget towards developmental projects, says Chinamasa

Dec 7, 2017 3:47 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Employment costs are accounting for $3,2bln of budget

Dec 7, 2017 3:46 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Recurrent expenditure at $4,6bln

Dec 7, 2017 3:46 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

19% of budget to be used for developmental projects

Dec 7, 2017 3:45 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Expenditures seen at $5,8bln, budget deficit seen at$673mln or 3,5% from

Dec 7, 2017 3:44 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Budget seen at $5,1bln

Dec 7, 2017 3:44 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

We think that Zimbabwe can do better than 4,5% growth for next year, says Chinamasa. Need more transparency over public resources

Dec 7, 2017 3:43 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

To address Zimbabwe's high cost of doing business to be in line with regional standards

Dec 7, 2017 3:43 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Govt want expedite Special economic zones in Byo, Harare and Victoria Falls

Dec 7, 2017 3:41 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Foreign nationals in reserved sectors shall remain, except in gold panning. But must own up, register and open local bank accounts.

Dec 7, 2017 3:40 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Reserved sectors to remain, except with govt special dispensation from govt

Dec 7, 2017 3:39 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Other extractives will not be affected by any indigenisation requirements, says Chinamasa

Dec 7, 2017 3:39 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

The budget amending the indigenisation act to bring: Mining: confne 51:49% to diamond and platinum only

Dec 7, 2017 3:37 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

We desire to honour our obligations as well as honour regional and international protocols. To expedite the release of farms under BIPPA arrangement that were taken under the land reform

Updated Dec 7, 2017 3:37 PM

Dec 7, 2017 3:35 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Prohibitive penalty structure on way to deal with graft. It has already begun, says Chinamasa

Dec 7, 2017 3:34 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

More digitisation of govt services to lessen graft

Dec 7, 2017 3:34 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

ZACC, policeand the judiciary will be capacitated to deal with graft

Dec 7, 2017 3:33 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Govt will enforce directive to make local authorities channel 70pct of resources towards service delivery. Councils no longer permitted to sell land to raise finance

Dec 7, 2017 3:32 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

We will close all technically insolvent parastatals that are not strategic. Will pout under joint ventures other critical SOEs and privatise others. CSC case in point

Dec 7, 2017 3:31 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Time for action on the long overdue parastatal reforms

Dec 7, 2017 3:31 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Govt commissioners to become non-executive and parttime

Dec 7, 2017 3:30 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Funding of political parties need review, govt cannot afford the costs, says Chinamasa

Dec 7, 2017 3:30 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Parents to continue to pay for ECD education. Govt cannot afford to hire needed 6,000 ECD teachers. Infact, govt to lessen interventons

Dec 7, 2017 3:27 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Govt to reduce number of foreign service missions and to rationalise costs at those that will remain

Dec 7, 2017 3:27 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

46 embassies and consulates currently operating. Debt now stand at $17mln.

Dec 7, 2017 3:26 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Foreign business travel to be reviewed.: Strict reduction of the size of delegations to the absolute necessary. No first class travel permitted across the board, save for the Presidium

Dec 7, 2017 3:24 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Govt to allocate only one vehicle for Perm secretaries and equivalent grades. Same for Commissioners. Some will get loans instead of cars

Dec 7, 2017 3:23 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Govt to reduce fuel benefits for senior govt officeers

Dec 7, 2017 3:23 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Govt to abolish 3,739 youth posts as part of cost cutting. Cue laughter, ululating and howls in the House

Dec 7, 2017 3:22 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Govt will maintain freeze on hiring non-critical stuff

Dec 7, 2017 3:22 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Govt to institute a voluntary retirement scheme, with a plan for softlanding those who take the voluntary retirement

Dec 7, 2017 3:21 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Many public servants continue to work well beyond their retirement age, says Chinamasa. From January 2018, govt to retire staff above 65 years of age

Dec 7, 2017 3:20 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Cabinet decisions on measures to deal with management of fiscus to be binding, without arbitrary populist changes, says Chinamasa

Dec 7, 2017 3:19 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Need to bring govt spending on wages to 70pct from the current 86%.

Dec 7, 2017 3:18 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

To deal with an unsustainable budget deficit. "We need to manage our expenditure. Budget to be below 4% of GDP

Dec 7, 2017 3:16 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

More measures to improve plastic and mobile use: lower charges of services and higher interest rates to promote savings culture

Dec 7, 2017 3:16 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

86% of export earnings coming from mining and tobacco

Dec 7, 2017 3:15 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Govt to enforce plastic and mobile money. Increase cash availability for minimal cash withdrawals

Dec 7, 2017 3:14 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

More cash imports necessary

Dec 7, 2017 3:14 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

In the short to medium term, we need to increase use of mobile and plastic money to the rural areas

Dec 7, 2017 3:11 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Measures needed to instill confidence and discipline in the economy. Budget heralds a new economic order

Dec 7, 2017 3:10 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Total borrowings around $2,9mln this year as govt services due domestic debt

Updated Dec 7, 2017 3:10 PM

Dec 7, 2017 3:09 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Budget deficit seen of $1,5bln at year end than the original $400mln

Dec 7, 2017 3:09 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Revenue collection has outperformed expectations at $2,8bln up to September against a target of $2,7bln

Dec 7, 2017 3:06 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Inflation seen at 3,7% at year end

Dec 7, 2017 3:05 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Notwithstanding challenges, economy remains on track to achieve 3,5% GDP growth due to growth in agriculture, mining, and energy. Real economic growth seen at 4,5% in 2018

Updated Dec 7, 2017 3:05 PM

Dec 7, 2017 3:04 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Low confidence levels in the Zim economy reflective of high budget deficit, says Chinamasa

Dec 7, 2017 3:03 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Budget mindful of urgent challenges facing Zimbabwe, says Chinamasa

Dec 7, 2017 3:02 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Finmin Chinamasa speaks

Dec 7, 2017 2:59 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa enters Parliament. Nearly time

Dec 7, 2017 2:38 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda adjourns the business of the House for the day. Now awaiting the arrival of the Man With The Bag of Tricks, Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, who is expected to begin his presentation at 1500.

Dec 7, 2017 2:38 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda adjourns the business of the House for the day. Now awaiting the arrival of the Man With The Bag of Tricks, Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, who is expected to begin his presentation at 1500.

Dec 7, 2017 2:24 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

The House is almost full as the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda walks in. Some opposition backbenchers shout: Safety guaranteed!

Dec 7, 2017 2:20 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe's new government signed a $153 million loan agreement with China to expand and refurbish its RGM International airport in Harare as it bids to attract investors and tourists. The budget, according to finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa, will show that Zimbabwe is 'open for business.' Some pre-budget reading:

Budget to show Zimbabwe open for business, says finmin - The Source

HARARE, December 6 (The Source) - Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa says the country's 2018 budget, which will be presented on Thursday, will send a clear message to the world that Zimbabwe is open for business. The new administration in Harare has pledged to re-engage the... Read More

The Source

Dec 7, 2017 2:14 PM

Alfonce Mbizwo

Please join us by sending your comments via our Twitter handle @TheSourceZW, our Facebook page or email on editor@source.co.zw