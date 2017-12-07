Welcome to our coverage of Zimbabwe's first budget presentation in the post-Robert Mugabe era, and it promises to be a humdinger. Its two weeks since Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn-in as president to complete a remarkable turn of fortunes after he was fired from the government on November 6 by his predecessor, thanks to the intervention of the military.
And he has promised to hit the ground running so the budget should give an indication of what to expect from his administration that is mostly composed of faces from the failed Mugabe presidency.
The economy desperately needs injection of capital along with stable, investor friendly policies to create the much-needed jobs. Restoring investor confidence will have to be at the top of the agenda while the buy-in of the international community will be key and so far the noises from key allies have been positive.
Dec 7, 2017 3:53 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Zero tolerance on land barons, says Chinamasa
Dec 7, 2017 3:51 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Revive sport as a career path for the many youths. Every district to have a multipurpose sports facility
Dec 7, 2017 3:51 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
180k students being thrown into the streets every year after 'O' and 'A' levels. More vocational training centres for skills transfer
Dec 7, 2017 3:49 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
10-year plan to have 200ha per district per year under irrigation
Dec 7, 2017 3:49 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
We need to sustain food security, emphasizing on irrigation rehabilitation
Dec 7, 2017 3:48 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
We are reorienting our budget towards developmental projects, says Chinamasa
Dec 7, 2017 3:47 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Employment costs are accounting for $3,2bln of budget
Dec 7, 2017 3:46 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Recurrent expenditure at $4,6bln
Dec 7, 2017 3:46 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
19% of budget to be used for developmental projects
Dec 7, 2017 3:45 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Expenditures seen at $5,8bln, budget deficit seen at$673mln or 3,5% from
Dec 7, 2017 3:44 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Budget seen at $5,1bln
Dec 7, 2017 3:44 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
We think that Zimbabwe can do better than 4,5% growth for next year, says Chinamasa. Need more transparency over public resources
Dec 7, 2017 3:43 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
To address Zimbabwe's high cost of doing business to be in line with regional standards
Dec 7, 2017 3:43 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Govt want expedite Special economic zones in Byo, Harare and Victoria Falls
Dec 7, 2017 3:41 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Foreign nationals in reserved sectors shall remain, except in gold panning. But must own up, register and open local bank accounts.
Dec 7, 2017 3:40 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Reserved sectors to remain, except with govt special dispensation from govt
Dec 7, 2017 3:39 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Other extractives will not be affected by any indigenisation requirements, says Chinamasa
Dec 7, 2017 3:39 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
The budget amending the indigenisation act to bring: Mining: confne 51:49% to diamond and platinum only
Dec 7, 2017 3:37 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
We desire to honour our obligations as well as honour regional and international protocols. To expedite the release of farms under BIPPA arrangement that were taken under the land reform
Updated Dec 7, 2017 3:37 PM
Dec 7, 2017 3:35 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Prohibitive penalty structure on way to deal with graft. It has already begun, says Chinamasa
Dec 7, 2017 3:34 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
More digitisation of govt services to lessen graft
Dec 7, 2017 3:34 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
ZACC, policeand the judiciary will be capacitated to deal with graft
Dec 7, 2017 3:33 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Govt will enforce directive to make local authorities channel 70pct of resources towards service delivery. Councils no longer permitted to sell land to raise finance
Dec 7, 2017 3:32 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
We will close all technically insolvent parastatals that are not strategic. Will pout under joint ventures other critical SOEs and privatise others. CSC case in point
Dec 7, 2017 3:31 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Time for action on the long overdue parastatal reforms
Dec 7, 2017 3:31 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Govt commissioners to become non-executive and parttime
Dec 7, 2017 3:30 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Funding of political parties need review, govt cannot afford the costs, says Chinamasa
Dec 7, 2017 3:30 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Parents to continue to pay for ECD education. Govt cannot afford to hire needed 6,000 ECD teachers. Infact, govt to lessen interventons
Dec 7, 2017 3:27 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Govt to reduce number of foreign service missions and to rationalise costs at those that will remain
Dec 7, 2017 3:27 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
46 embassies and consulates currently operating. Debt now stand at $17mln.
Dec 7, 2017 3:26 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Foreign business travel to be reviewed.: Strict reduction of the size of delegations to the absolute necessary. No first class travel permitted across the board, save for the Presidium
Dec 7, 2017 3:24 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Govt to allocate only one vehicle for Perm secretaries and equivalent grades. Same for Commissioners. Some will get loans instead of cars
Dec 7, 2017 3:23 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Govt to reduce fuel benefits for senior govt officeers
Dec 7, 2017 3:23 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Govt to abolish 3,739 youth posts as part of cost cutting. Cue laughter, ululating and howls in the House
Dec 7, 2017 3:22 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Govt will maintain freeze on hiring non-critical stuff
Dec 7, 2017 3:22 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Govt to institute a voluntary retirement scheme, with a plan for softlanding those who take the voluntary retirement
Dec 7, 2017 3:21 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Many public servants continue to work well beyond their retirement age, says Chinamasa. From January 2018, govt to retire staff above 65 years of age
Dec 7, 2017 3:20 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Cabinet decisions on measures to deal with management of fiscus to be binding, without arbitrary populist changes, says Chinamasa
Dec 7, 2017 3:19 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Need to bring govt spending on wages to 70pct from the current 86%.
Dec 7, 2017 3:18 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
To deal with an unsustainable budget deficit. "We need to manage our expenditure. Budget to be below 4% of GDP
Dec 7, 2017 3:16 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
More measures to improve plastic and mobile use: lower charges of services and higher interest rates to promote savings culture
Dec 7, 2017 3:16 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
86% of export earnings coming from mining and tobacco
Dec 7, 2017 3:15 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Govt to enforce plastic and mobile money. Increase cash availability for minimal cash withdrawals
Dec 7, 2017 3:14 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
More cash imports necessary
Dec 7, 2017 3:14 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
In the short to medium term, we need to increase use of mobile and plastic money to the rural areas
Dec 7, 2017 3:11 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Measures needed to instill confidence and discipline in the economy. Budget heralds a new economic order
Dec 7, 2017 3:10 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Total borrowings around $2,9mln this year as govt services due domestic debt
Updated Dec 7, 2017 3:10 PM
Dec 7, 2017 3:09 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Budget deficit seen of $1,5bln at year end than the original $400mln
Dec 7, 2017 3:09 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Revenue collection has outperformed expectations at $2,8bln up to September against a target of $2,7bln
Dec 7, 2017 3:06 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Inflation seen at 3,7% at year end
Dec 7, 2017 3:05 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Notwithstanding challenges, economy remains on track to achieve 3,5% GDP growth due to growth in agriculture, mining, and energy. Real economic growth seen at 4,5% in 2018
Updated Dec 7, 2017 3:05 PM
Dec 7, 2017 3:04 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Low confidence levels in the Zim economy reflective of high budget deficit, says Chinamasa
Dec 7, 2017 3:03 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Budget mindful of urgent challenges facing Zimbabwe, says Chinamasa
Dec 7, 2017 3:02 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Finmin Chinamasa speaks
Dec 7, 2017 2:59 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
President Emmerson Mnangagwa enters Parliament. Nearly time
Dec 7, 2017 2:38 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda adjourns the business of the House for the day. Now awaiting the arrival of the Man With The Bag of Tricks, Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, who is expected to begin his presentation at 1500.
Dec 7, 2017 2:38 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
Dec 7, 2017 2:24 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
The House is almost full as the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda walks in. Some opposition backbenchers shout: Safety guaranteed!
Dec 7, 2017 2:20 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
On Wednesday, Zimbabwe's new government signed a $153 million loan agreement with China to expand and refurbish its RGM International airport in Harare as it bids to attract investors and tourists. The budget, according to finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa, will show that Zimbabwe is 'open for business.' Some pre-budget reading:
Dec 7, 2017 2:14 PM
Alfonce Mbizwo
