Nigeria: 600 Golfers Set for Plateau Governor's Cup

Jos — More than 600 golfers are expected to grace the 2017 annual Plateau State Governor's Cup tournament slated to tee off in Jos on December 11.

Speaking on the tournament yesterday, Captain of Lamingo Golf Club, venue of the event, Mr. Tang Dapoet said, "the game would tee off on Tuesday December 11 with the professionals. It would also feature other side attractions such as children's fiesta, beauty pageant and lots of entertainment. The amateurs will take their turns from December 15 to 17, 2017. All amateur players must bring evidence of their club membership to enable them participate in the tournament."

"Clubs are also advised to send a list of their players that will participate in the competition ahead of time to enable the organisers plan for a smooth and hitch free tournament."

It could be recalled that the tournament was teed off last year by the State Governor, Simon Lalong where he described golf as a game that would bring tourism back to the state.

"When I came on board, we had a game of golf and everybody all over the state was there and after that, people started coming to the state, individuals were flowing into Plateau.

"One of our policy thrusts is tourism. Plateau is well known for tourism. Plateau is best positioned for tourism. And one thing you can do to encourage tourism is when you have a good golf course. "The tournament would showcase Plateau to the world that peace has returned," Dapoet said.