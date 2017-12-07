Nigeria: Five-Day Fedugam Games Debuts in Nasarawa

Lafia — The maiden edition of the Federal Education Sector Games (FEDUGAM) has commenced in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital with participants from all the agencies of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Declaring the five-day FEBUGAM Games open at the Lafia Township Stadium, Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu said that the sports fiesta would be used as a yardstick in selecting athletes that will represent the federal education sector in future sporting competitions.

According to the minister, who was represented by the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Sonny Ochono, "FEDUGAM Games will henceforth become an annual event among all the agencies of the Ministry of Education.

The annual games festival will as well have additional sporting activities and participants in future events."He revealed that FEDUGAM has evolved to improve on the mental and physical wellbeing of the ministry's workforce hence the minister appealed to all the participants to maintain decorum and be peaceful by not imbibing themselves with the urge of winning by all means.

Adamu thanked the Nasarawa State government for accepting to host the FEDUGAM Games, attributing the acceptance to the hospitality the state is known for.

Declaring the event open, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who was represented by his deputy, Silas Agara, said the sports fiesta would serve as an avenue for discovering talents that would represent the country in future international competitions.

"The FEDUGAM would also be an avenue to reinvigorate sporting activities in the country, which is another cardinal objective of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The highpoint of the opening ceremony was a novelty match between the Minister's Team A and Minister of State's Team B in which Team B defeated Team A by a lone goal.