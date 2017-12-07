Nigeria: Arsenal Arrives Today As Organisers Declare Stage Set for Copa Lagos

English Beach Soccer Champions, Arsenal BSC is expected to arrive ion Lagos today ahead of the Copa Lagos Championship, which holds at the Eko Atlantic this weekend.

All the teams and facilities, according to the organisers, are ready for the event, which will feature four clubs and four national teams in an atmosphere laced with music and fashion shows at the country's number one beach stadium.

Speaking at the Teslim Balogun Stadium yesterday, the organisers of the competition, Kinetic Sports, showered praises on Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for his support for the event, which hold from December 8 to 10.

Managing Director of Kinetic Sports, Samson Adamu revealed that Governor Ambode had been a pillar behind the development of beach football in the country.

Adamu, who was speaking at a joint press conference organised by the Lagos State Government and Kinetic Sports, stressed that Ambode's efforts were already yielding fruits for beach football.

"The governor has never said no to us. He gave us so much encouragement and that is why we are having a better event with every edition. Apart from the enabling environment created by the governor and people of the state, we have enjoyed his backing in all ways.

"We are happy with the governor especially because we went to some parts of the state where we also discovered some hidden talents in the game."

Adamu added that some players discovered through a recent talents hunt will participate in the forthcoming competition as Gidi Sharks, adding that they are being groomed by a prominent beach soccer coach, Angelo Shirinzi, who took Tahiti to a silver medal at the last edition of Beach World Cup.

Earlier, Lagos Commissioner for Information, Steve Ayorinde explained that Governor Ambode was supporting sports deliberately as part of the state's drive to use tourism, entertainment and the sector to keep the state as the best in the country.

"We are proud that the state is maintaining its excellence in all areas especially in sports, tourism and entertainment. Lagos is fully committed to Copa Lagos competition as part of activities for the 2017 run-in." Special Adviser to Governor Ambode on Sports, Mr. Deji Tinubu, was also at the media briefing.