Nigeria: Rainoil Open Tennis Championship Serves Off Tomorrow

The annual Rainoil Tennis Open Championship will take place between December 8 and 10 at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, officials of the club have revealed.

The competition will feature Nigeria's top tennis players based on the current rankings of the players by the Nigeria Tennis Federation.

Rainoil has sponsored the game of tennis on tournament level since 2014 and continues the tradition this year.The tournament registration begins at 2.00 p.m. tomorrow at the Lagos Country Club Ikeja with players to battle for honours in the men singles, women singles and men's doubles.

Speaking on the tournament, Group Managing Director, Rainoil, Gabriel Ogbechie said: "Rainoil's support for tennis stems from our commitment to address the issues of training and capital that has limited the successes of our athletes in international sporting events. The competition brings members together in a friendly atmosphere and gives them the opportunity to gain bragging rights and improve on their rankings internationally."The finals for the men and women's teams will take place on December 17.