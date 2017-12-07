7 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rainoil Open Tennis Championship Serves Off Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

The annual Rainoil Tennis Open Championship will take place between December 8 and 10 at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, officials of the club have revealed.

The competition will feature Nigeria's top tennis players based on the current rankings of the players by the Nigeria Tennis Federation.

Rainoil has sponsored the game of tennis on tournament level since 2014 and continues the tradition this year.The tournament registration begins at 2.00 p.m. tomorrow at the Lagos Country Club Ikeja with players to battle for honours in the men singles, women singles and men's doubles.

Speaking on the tournament, Group Managing Director, Rainoil, Gabriel Ogbechie said: "Rainoil's support for tennis stems from our commitment to address the issues of training and capital that has limited the successes of our athletes in international sporting events. The competition brings members together in a friendly atmosphere and gives them the opportunity to gain bragging rights and improve on their rankings internationally."The finals for the men and women's teams will take place on December 17.

Nigeria

Overwhelmed By Massive Reception in Kano, Buhari Predicts Victory in 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he will still win an election in Kano State because of the overwhelming… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.