7 December 2017

Nigeria: Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Memorial Holds in Abuja

The Board of Trustees of the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Foundation will host a memorial programme in honour of Major-General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua (rtd) to mark the 20th anniversary of his death.

The memorial according to a statement by Director General of the foundation,, Jacqueline W. Farris, is scheduled for December 8, 2017 at 9:30a.m. at the Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja.

Farris said prayers at the National Mosque would follow afterwards.

She noted that former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, will serve as Chairman of the occasion while the President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, will deliver a goodwill message.

Expected dignitaries who will offer tributes to the late Tadifa include Major General Paul Tarfa (rtd), Mallam Adamu Ciroma, former Minister of Finance, Mr. Kola Abiola, son of late M.K.O. Abiola and Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Farris said the 20th anniversary is an opportunity to remember one of Nigeria's foremost contemporary leaders who died in Abakiliki Prison on December 8, 1997.

"Shehu Yar'Adua not only fought during the civil war to unite the country but paid the supreme price to ensure that democracy is enthroned in Nigeria," she said.

