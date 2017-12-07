7 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: State Secretary Pleased With Functioning of Vocationl Centres

Mucari — The Secretary of State for Labour and Social Security, Manuel de Jesus Moreira, Wednesday manifested his satisfaction with Malanje city-based service provision and arts and crafts vocational centres.

The official said so at the end of a few-hour visit he paid to those institutions, having referred that all the centres that are not currently operating in full, should seek aid at incumbent organs and government.

He also said that strategies are needed to be outlined in order to find possible solutions, since the success of the vocational training, employment, social security and public service provision through the Integrated Public Services Centre (SIAC) does not exclusively depends on MAPTSS, but also on provincial governments.

