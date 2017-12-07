7 December 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Moh Interdicts Officers Over Mattress Saga At Chikwawa Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — The officers who were critical to the Hospitals operations are currently answering theft charges by public servant.

The Ministry's Spokesperson, Joshua Malango, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday that the suspects are hospital's administrator, Mosses Jere and Stores Clerk, Clement Kapesi.

"I can confirm to you that Mr. Jere and Mr. Kapesi were implicated in the theft scandal of mattresses at Chikwawa DHO. And as a responsible Ministry we have decided to interdict them waiting for the outcome of the case," said Malango.

He said the Ministry is further investigating 13 staff members who were also implicated in the matter and that if results show that they played a role in the deal, they would also face justice.

Malango said in order to pave way for objective investigation, the Ministry has so far posted a new DHO to Chikwawa.

Malawi

After Avoiding Early Marriage, Woman Provides Free Education to Rural Girls

Atsikana Pa Ulendo (APU) is a symbol of hope for girls from poor families. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.