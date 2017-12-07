Somalia: President Farmajo Chair a Constitutional Review Meeting

The president of the federal republic of Somalia Mr Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has last night chaired a constitutional review meeting in the state house.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the office of the prime minister, parliament, presidents of regional states, the independent commission for the constitution and the supervisory commission for constitutional issues of both houses.

The objective of the meeting was to familiarize the constitutional commission at the federal level and the regional presidents.

Constitutional review is a key thing that needs to be tackled well by the Somali government. However, the government planned some measures to complete the process.