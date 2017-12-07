7 December 2017

Nigeria: D'Banj Signs Top Deal With Dugout UK

By Agency Report

Nigerian's music super star and entrepreneur, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo a.k.a. D'banj, has signed a mega deal with Dugout in UK, to enable football fans across Nigeria and Africa get exclusive BTS actions live, of their favourite clubs in Europe.

The deal will also present the fans opportunities to meet their favourite superstars in locker rooms.

Dugout offers best unique & exclusive behind the scenes content from the world's best clubs & players, all in one place as was created by some of the world's biggest football teams.

They include Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, AC Milan, Juvetus, Paris Saint-Germain and about 20 other major football clubs.

D'banj has shown quest for mega deals and success beyond music.

After launching CREAM, an entertainment platform that already has over three million subscribers within a year, D'banj has just recently launched CREAM Sport, this Dugout deal will be the first on the CREAM Sport platform.

D'banj stated clearly that 'content is the new crude oil'.

D'banj recently led a team of Nigerian artistes to the House of Representative in Abuja to solicit their support on the protection of the creative rights of Nigerian artistes.

