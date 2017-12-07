South Africa: Two Workers Injured As Durban Shopping Centre Roof Collapses

Two construction workers have been injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Newlands East, Durban, on Thursday.

Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson, said the two injured workers were stabilised before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

The Shoprite Newlands City building on Marble Ray Drive was apparently being expanded when the roof collapsed.

"Events leading up to this are unknown however SAPS were on scene and will be investigating further," said Jamieson.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police received a complaint about the structural collapse but no case has been opened.

Management of the centre was not immediately available for comment.

A worker who answered the phone at the centre transferred News24 to the manager's office but it rang unanswered.

When the centre was called later, the phone rang unanswered.

Source: News24