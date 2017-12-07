7 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Workers Injured As Durban Shopping Centre Roof Collapses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pexels
(file photo).

Two construction workers have been injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Newlands East, Durban, on Thursday.

Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson, said the two injured workers were stabilised before they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

The Shoprite Newlands City building on Marble Ray Drive was apparently being expanded when the roof collapsed.

"Events leading up to this are unknown however SAPS were on scene and will be investigating further," said Jamieson.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said police received a complaint about the structural collapse but no case has been opened.

Management of the centre was not immediately available for comment.

A worker who answered the phone at the centre transferred News24 to the manager's office but it rang unanswered.

When the centre was called later, the phone rang unanswered.

Source: News24

South Africa

Rhodes University Not Changing Its Name Yet

The Rhodes University Council - the institution's highest decision-making body - has decided it was not a "prudent" time… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.