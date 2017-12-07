7 December 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Shaningwa Holds Swapo SG and Ministerial Posts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndanki Kahiurika

NEWLY-elected Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa continues to serve in her position as urban development minister.

She confirmed this yesterday. "I am serving in both positions. There are things that I still need to wrap up at the ministry," Shaningwa said.

Last week, former secretary general Nangolo Mbumba announced at a book launch that he had handed over the keys to the secretary general's office at the Swapo headquarters to Shaningwa. "I handed over my keys to her yesterday. So, she is in the office now," he had said.

The book which was launched, titled 'Leadership at the helm', is a detailed account of the work of Swapo chief whips in the National Council.

The launch was attended by Shaningwa, Chairperson of the National Council Margaret Mensah-Williams, current Swapo chief whip in the National Council Lebbius Tobias, and former chief whips, as well as other members of the party. The event was her first as secretary general of the party. During his address, Mbumba expressed relief that he no longer had to worry about his dress code, and could finally make appointments to see his dentist and an eye specialist.

He described the book as important to educate future generations, and to ensure the continuation of the party's legacy.

Former chief whip and current vice chairperson of the National Council, Bernard Sibalatani, who described Swapo as "so sweet", also spoke about his time as chief whip, saying it had been tough due to a lack of money. "This dream was dreamed by comrade Emvula, and taken over by others in succession. But it was not easy work," he noted.

Lebbius Tobias also spoke at the event, saying although chief whips served at different times, they were all on the same boat.

"We are on the same boat, and that matters. So, let us continue working, let us keep striving, let us be committed, and let us remember to be consistent. And lastly, let us keep moving forward," he stated.

Namibia

AfDB Offers U.S $147 Million Loan to Namibia

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has agreed to infuse an additional N$2 billion in loans into the Namibian economy,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.