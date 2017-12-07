Namibia: Shaningwa Holds Swapo SG and Ministerial Posts

NEWLY-elected Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa continues to serve in her position as urban development minister.

She confirmed this yesterday. "I am serving in both positions. There are things that I still need to wrap up at the ministry," Shaningwa said.

Last week, former secretary general Nangolo Mbumba announced at a book launch that he had handed over the keys to the secretary general's office at the Swapo headquarters to Shaningwa. "I handed over my keys to her yesterday. So, she is in the office now," he had said.

The book which was launched, titled 'Leadership at the helm', is a detailed account of the work of Swapo chief whips in the National Council.

The launch was attended by Shaningwa, Chairperson of the National Council Margaret Mensah-Williams, current Swapo chief whip in the National Council Lebbius Tobias, and former chief whips, as well as other members of the party. The event was her first as secretary general of the party. During his address, Mbumba expressed relief that he no longer had to worry about his dress code, and could finally make appointments to see his dentist and an eye specialist.

He described the book as important to educate future generations, and to ensure the continuation of the party's legacy.

Former chief whip and current vice chairperson of the National Council, Bernard Sibalatani, who described Swapo as "so sweet", also spoke about his time as chief whip, saying it had been tough due to a lack of money. "This dream was dreamed by comrade Emvula, and taken over by others in succession. But it was not easy work," he noted.

Lebbius Tobias also spoke at the event, saying although chief whips served at different times, they were all on the same boat.

"We are on the same boat, and that matters. So, let us continue working, let us keep striving, let us be committed, and let us remember to be consistent. And lastly, let us keep moving forward," he stated.