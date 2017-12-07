6 December 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Joins Sun International Children's Charity Event As Part of 16 Days of Activism

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

16 Days of Activism: MEC to join Sun International children's charity event

Tomorrow, as we continue to mark 16 Days of Activism campaign, the Western Cape Social Development Minister, Albert Fritz, will join the Sun International CSI team for a children's charity event at the Baphumelele Children's Home, in Khayelitsha.

The event is a Xmas party being hosted by the Sun International CSI team for 85 children at the home. The Baphumelele Children's Home is a registered facility run by Ms. Rosie Mashale, and is funded by the Department to render Child & Youth Care services, which provide safe care for children in need.

Notably, Ms. Mashale has been nominated for the Top 10 CNN Hero of the year award.

As we commemorate these 16 Days of Activism, the Department encourages private sector companies and major corporations to donate and partner with registered NGOs rendering services to children, and other vulnerable groups.

There will be opportunities for interviews and photographs.

Date: 07 December 2017 (Tomorrow)

Time: 09:00am

Venue: Baphumelele Children's Home, Z118 Dabula Street, Khayelitsha.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development

South Africa

EFF Slams 'Reactionary' Trump Over Jerusalem Decision

The EFF has condemned US President Donald Trump after he "declared" Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.