South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Joins Sun International Children's Charity Event As Part of 16 Days of Activism

press release

16 Days of Activism: MEC to join Sun International children's charity event

Tomorrow, as we continue to mark 16 Days of Activism campaign, the Western Cape Social Development Minister, Albert Fritz, will join the Sun International CSI team for a children's charity event at the Baphumelele Children's Home, in Khayelitsha.

The event is a Xmas party being hosted by the Sun International CSI team for 85 children at the home. The Baphumelele Children's Home is a registered facility run by Ms. Rosie Mashale, and is funded by the Department to render Child & Youth Care services, which provide safe care for children in need.

Notably, Ms. Mashale has been nominated for the Top 10 CNN Hero of the year award.

As we commemorate these 16 Days of Activism, the Department encourages private sector companies and major corporations to donate and partner with registered NGOs rendering services to children, and other vulnerable groups.

There will be opportunities for interviews and photographs.

Date: 07 December 2017 (Tomorrow)

Time: 09:00am

Venue: Baphumelele Children's Home, Z118 Dabula Street, Khayelitsha.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development