South Africa: Mob Torches Man, Who Was Suspected of Killing His Mom

Police in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape have condemned the mob murder of an 18-year-old man, who was suspected of killing his mother.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said the body of the mother, 56, was found outside her house at about 04:45 on Thursday. There were multiple stab wounds to the upper part of her body.

Residents immediately suspected her son and went looking for him, Beetge said.

"[The] SAPS was unfortunately unable to find him before the crowd did.

"A group of about 120 persons killed the son by burning him in the street, not far from where the body of his mother was found earlier," Beetge added.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie, condemned the attack.

"Revenge attacks cannot be tolerated. One cannot right a wrong with another wrong. Murder stays murder, and killing out of revenge will face the same consequences with the law as murder," said Rabie.

Police are investigating both murders.

