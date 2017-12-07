7 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mob Torches Man, Who Was Suspected of Killing His Mom

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape have condemned the mob murder of an 18-year-old man, who was suspected of killing his mother.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said the body of the mother, 56, was found outside her house at about 04:45 on Thursday. There were multiple stab wounds to the upper part of her body.

Residents immediately suspected her son and went looking for him, Beetge said.

"[The] SAPS was unfortunately unable to find him before the crowd did.

"A group of about 120 persons killed the son by burning him in the street, not far from where the body of his mother was found earlier," Beetge added.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie, condemned the attack.

"Revenge attacks cannot be tolerated. One cannot right a wrong with another wrong. Murder stays murder, and killing out of revenge will face the same consequences with the law as murder," said Rabie.

Police are investigating both murders.

Source: News24

South Africa

EFF Slams 'Reactionary' Trump Over Jerusalem Decision

The EFF has condemned US President Donald Trump after he "declared" Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.