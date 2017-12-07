South Africa: Follow the Rules of the Road

Cabinet has called on all road users, drivers and pedestrians to abide by the rules of the road during the festive season.

"Cabinet wishes all South Africans a joyous and safe festive season. We call on those who will be travelling to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy," Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said during a Post Cabinet media briefing held in Tshwane on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi launched the Arrive Alive campaign in Bela-Bela, Limpopo.

The South African Police Service is also implementing its nationwide campaign for a safer festive season.

"All have a responsibility to support the SAPS by upholding the law and behaving responsibly," Minister Kubayi-Ngubane said.

Cabinet also appealed to parents and guardians not to leave children unattended. It also expressed its satisfaction with the matric exams, which proceeded without major incident. The executive wished the class of 2017 well as they await their final results.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs will announce the 2017/18 festive season plans for South African borders to facilitate the movement of people and goods in and out of South Africa during this peak period.