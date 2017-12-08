Liberia: Alternative National Congress Will Endorse No Party in Runoff Election

Photo: FrontPageAfrica

Liberia’s Supreme Court says the first round of the country’s presidential and legislative elections were, to some extent, characterized by irregularities but says it has not been established that the malpractices warranted a rerun of the entire elections.

Monrovia — Mr. Alexander B. Cummings of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has announced that his party would not support any of the two political parties going for the runoff election.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, December 7, 2017 lifted the stay order on the runoff election, which was originally scheduled for November 7.

The ruling Unity Party and the Coalition for Democratic Change are poised for the runoff election.

The prohibition on the runoff election followed a final ruling by the Supreme Court into the allegations of fraud and irregularities that marred the October 10 elections.

Following the closure of polls on October 10, the ANC alarmed electoral irregularities and fraud.

Subsequently, Mr. Cummings alongside Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party and the Benoni Urey of the All Liberian Party joined forces with the Liberty Party through its complaint of electoral fraud.

Cummings: "On December 7th 2017, the Supreme Court announced that our country will move forward and hold a runoff election."

"While we still stand behind our belief that the process was incompetently conducted and rigged, we remain committed to the peace and democratic process of our nation, and thus accept the fact that the results will not change."

According to him, while the ANC wholly accepts the final decision of the Supreme Court, it remains convinced that the October 10 elections were characterized by fraud and irregularities.

Cummings in his statement noted that he and the ANC have been engaged by the two political parties going into the runoff, but have made no commitments.

Cummings: "I have reflected over the numerous opinions and advice received."

"With real change being the mantra that we campaigned upon, unfortunately most of our constituents believe that the options at hand do not represent that change, but more of the same kind of leadership that we have had for the past 170 years.

Therefore, after all considerations, prayers, and consultations, the ANC has decided not to endorse any of the political parties going into the runoff. We are asking all partisans to vote their conscience, and what they believe in their hearts to be right for the country given the two choices. This was not an easy decision, but one we believe serves the best interest of our party and the country."

He, however, asked his partisans to vote their conscience, but taking into consideration the party's four pertinent commitments, which include support for continuous freedom, fight against corruption, empowering Liberian businesses and election reform.