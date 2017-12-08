7 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Leopards Coach Warns Club Officials on Player Recruitment

By John Ashiundu

AFC Leopards coach Robert Matano has sensationally accused two club officials of recruiting players without his consent.

According to the veteran coach, the two, whom he did not name, were interfering in his work as he looks to build a team that will compete in continental assignments in 2018.

"Signing players is not the work of club officials but mine. Some officials have been interfering with this for a long time and it must stop now. Officials work is to look for money to help the club, not bring me players. Everybody should play his role," Matano warned.

Ahead of their stint in the Caf Confederation Cup, Matano has identified 10 experienced players including two left-backs, one right back, a central defender, two midfielders and two strikers.

Interestingly, Matano's comments come barely a month after two former coaches of the club, Stewart Hall and Dorian Marin were quoted accusing this same management of demanding a commission from signing-on fees and salaries from players.

Hall however later denied implication the officials.

