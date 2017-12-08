7 December 2017

Zimbabwe: Chombo Released On $5 000 Bail

EMBATTLED former finance minister Ignatius Chombo was Thursday freed on $5,000 bail by the High Court.

Chombo has been languishing in remand prison for the past two weeks after initially spending nine days in suspected military detention.

High Court Justice Edith Mushore ordered the disgraced minister to surrender his passport and the title deeds to his Harare home as part of the bail conditions.

Chombo was also ordered to report three times a day at Malborough police station, and not interference with state witnesses.

The once-powerful ruling Zanu PF politician is accused of criminal abuse of office, fraud and contravening the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Allegations levelled against him date back to 1997 when he was local government minister.

Chombo was the most senior official picked up after the military took over power mid-last month in an intervention that led to the resignation of then president Robert Mugabe.

The military said it was hunting down "criminals" around the 93-year-old leader, blaming them for economic and political strife in the country.

