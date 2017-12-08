Kenya: Hugs, Cheers as South Sudan 4 Are Reunited With Families

There were tears of laughter and joy in Nairobi on Thursday when Foreign Affairs PS Monica Juma presented to media the four Kenyans who had been jailed for life in south Sudan.

The four were freed and travelled to Kenya aboard a Kenya Airways on Wednesday evening.

They were accompanied by the PS and a host of other government officials.

At the press conference, Ms Juma warned Kenyans seeking employment opportunities abroad to seek help from the Foreign Affairs ministry to help them in vetting foreign companies and organisations.

Anthony Mwadime, Ravi Ramesh, Boniface Muriuki and Anthony Keya -- were sentenced to life imprisonment for embezzlement of government funds.

They were in a group including 12 South Sudan nationals who were also cumulatively jailed for 67 years.

At the time they were sentenced, Kenya and South Sudan did not have a prisoner exchange or extradition arrangement.