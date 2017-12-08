7 December 2017

Kenya: Arnold Origi Teammate Strips Naked to Celebrate Domestic Cup Win

By David Kwalimwa

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi's Norwegian club is under fire over its celebration of a domestic cup win over the weekend.

Lillestrom defeated Sarpsborg 3-2 on Sunday to claim the cup, a success that handed Origi his first ever title in his decade-long european stint.

One of his teammates, Aleksander Melgavis Andreassen, stripped naked on stage and placed the domestic cup in front of his genitals.

But while Andreassen has apologised (even though he says 'he doesn't regret the actions'), the Norwegian FA's communications director Yngve Haavik said his actions were disrespectful.

"Winning the Cup is a big thing and obviously it should be celebrated. But it is very possible to do so in a manner that shows the cup a bit more respect. I am sure it wasn't intentional from the player but it came out the wrong way regardless," said Haavik.

Andreassen, 28, told Dagbladet newspaper: "(Winning the cup) was something I never thought I would experience,"

"I've come a long way to play in a cup final. Of course I can understand that (people thought) it was a bit over the top. I'll admit that and apologize, but it is not something I regret."

Thirty four year-old Origi's celebrations were more reserved. He likened the victory to his dad Austin Oduor leading Gor Mahia to win the Mandela Cup.

Following this success, Origi and Lillestrom are set to compete in the Europa League in 2018.

