8 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: CollectiveRW to Showcase Designs in Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Times
A past CollectiveRw event.
By Sharon Kantengwa

On Friday December 8, six Rwandan designers of CollectiveRW will be showcasing their designs at their first Nairobi pop-up at the Tribe Hotel, Nairobi.

The pop up, which will begin at 6:30pm, will feature the six Rwanda-based brands who form the Collective Rw, Inzuki Designs (an accessory and interiors brand), the three women's wear brands, Sonia Mugabo, Haute Baso and Uzi Collection, as well as House of Tayo and Moshions, of the men's wear brands.

They are being hosted and sponsored by HEVA, an East African fund that invests in the transformative social and economic potential of the creative economy sector in the East African region.

According to the HEVA website, the designers will showcase a wonderful array of men's and womenswear pieces, as well as accessories and interior decor pieces at the pop-up, showcasing the best in luxe Rwandese design.

Collective Rw was founded in 2015 by five Rwandan fashion designers, Teta Isibo (Inzuki), Matthew Rugamba (House of Tayo), Sonia Mugabo (of the eponymous brand) and Linda Mukangoga with Candy Basomingera (Haute Baso) to support and promote a dynamic creative sector in Rwanda and the East African region.

They were later joined by Moise Turahirwa (Moshions), Uzi Collections and other brands.

CollectiveRw has already held two shows in Rwanda, with the most recent taking place in June. The target is to hold CollectiveRw fashion shows in different cities across the world.

Rwanda

MTN Mobile Money Grows By 45 Percent in 2017

MTN Rwanda is confident on surpassing revenues of Rwf90 billion in 2017 this year up from about Rwf77 billion last year,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.