Rwanda: CollectiveRW to Showcase Designs in Kenya

Photo: New Times

A past CollectiveRw event.

On Friday December 8, six Rwandan designers of CollectiveRW will be showcasing their designs at their first Nairobi pop-up at the Tribe Hotel, Nairobi.

The pop up, which will begin at 6:30pm, will feature the six Rwanda-based brands who form the Collective Rw, Inzuki Designs (an accessory and interiors brand), the three women's wear brands, Sonia Mugabo, Haute Baso and Uzi Collection, as well as House of Tayo and Moshions, of the men's wear brands.

They are being hosted and sponsored by HEVA, an East African fund that invests in the transformative social and economic potential of the creative economy sector in the East African region.

According to the HEVA website, the designers will showcase a wonderful array of men's and womenswear pieces, as well as accessories and interior decor pieces at the pop-up, showcasing the best in luxe Rwandese design.

Collective Rw was founded in 2015 by five Rwandan fashion designers, Teta Isibo (Inzuki), Matthew Rugamba (House of Tayo), Sonia Mugabo (of the eponymous brand) and Linda Mukangoga with Candy Basomingera (Haute Baso) to support and promote a dynamic creative sector in Rwanda and the East African region.

They were later joined by Moise Turahirwa (Moshions), Uzi Collections and other brands.

CollectiveRw has already held two shows in Rwanda, with the most recent taking place in June. The target is to hold CollectiveRw fashion shows in different cities across the world.