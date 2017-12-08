Africa: South Africa Confirms Withdrawal From ICC

analysis

The South African government has made clear it is pressing ahead with its intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC). By PETER FABRICIUS.

Justice and Correctional Service Minister Michael Masutha announced the government's intention at a meeting of the ICC's Assembly of States Parties (ASP) in New York on Wednesday.

There has been considerable speculation about whether the government would proceed with the withdrawal after the High Court ruled that its original application to withdraw had been unconstitutional because it had not gone through Parliament.

But Masutha told the ASP that on behalf of the Cabinet he would shortly serve on Parliament for its approval, a new notice of withdrawal from the Rome Statute.

Masutha said he would also introduce the International Crimes Bill, through which "Parliament will be requested to remove legal uncertainty regarding South Africa's international obligations under both domestic and international law.

"The Bill repeals the current Rome Statute Implementation Act (which makes the Rome Statute domestic law) and enacts international crimes similar to those in the Rome Statute. The new legislation will grant extra-territorial jurisdiction to our courts and proposes continued co-operation with other States and international bodies, including the ICC," Masutha said.

The...