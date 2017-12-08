7 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chinamasa Presents First Post-Mugabe Budget

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa presented Zimbabwe's 2018 Budget.
By Staff Reporter

FINANCE minister Patrick Chinamas needs to address the country's budget deficit and restore investor confidence if significant changes in the economy are to be realised, economic analysts have said.

Chinamasa presents the country's first post-Mugabe budget this Thursday afternoon with the country and investment community eager to see indicators of the direction of economic travel under new president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Predecessor and now opposition leader Tendai Biti said the current budget deficit is unsustainable for a country which is aspiring for economic growth. He said it was sad that previous budgets have consistently failed to address the problem.

"The fault line in today's budget will lie in the regime's failure to reign in on the crippling budget deficit which is now 55 percent of the total expenditure.

"No Zanu regime can ever live within its means. Zimbabwe urgently needs to abandon deficit financing and move towards a balanced budget," said Biti on Twitter account early Thursday.

The PDP leader, who used the mantra 'eat what you kill during' his term as finance minister, has been one of the leading critics of Chinamasa's fiscal policies.

More on This

"Chinamasa has presided over worst fiscal crises that this economy has ever seen financing his huge budget deficit has created massive distortions including cash shortages, inflation, multiple exchange rates and high interest rates. Hard to imagine how the problem can be the solution," he said.

Biti also warned of the possibility of the return of the Zimbabwean dollar which was abandoned in 2009 after becoming virtually worthless due to hyperinflation.

"There is a real danger that the regime may reintroduce the Zim $," he warned.

"The country is years away from having sufficient reserves to support a currency. Besides, once you dollarize, you can't go back; it is a confidence issue.

"You can put up tanks against a seating President but you can't put tanks against a non-performing economy."

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) chief executive Chris Mugaga said this year's budget provides Chinamasa's with an opportunity to disengage with the past and start on a new economic trajectory.

"It's an opportunity for minister Chinamasa to break from the past because we are not going to see a shift in terms of the policy dynamics but it is in the implementation were the devil has been laying," he said.

"The law of a $4 billion budget for a nation of around 13 million people, I think you can see there is potential for growth.

"The rate at which the informal sector has been growing is a clear testimony of that opportunity cost or what we are losing in terms of potential revenue."

More on This

Mnangagwa to Introduce Its Own Currency, Says Presidential Advisor Mutsvangwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's top priority is to ensure Zimbabwe has its own currency so as to stimulate economic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.