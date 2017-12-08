Zimbabwe: Dokora Curriculum Stays - Says New Minister

THERE is no going back on the new curriculum which was introduced by former education minister Lazarus Dokora, the government has insisted.

Dokora, who was reappointed to cabinet after president Robert Mugabe's resignation and then promptly dropped following a public outcry, is probably the country's most unpopular education minister post-independence.

New president Emmerson Mnangagwa sacked Dokora barely a week after announcing his new cabinet in a development that was cheered by teachers and parents.

However, Dokora's successor, Professor Larry Mavhima, has insisted that the new curriculum which is, among other things, aimed at imparting practical skills to pupils, would not be reversed.

"We are not going to drop anything that has been set, or been done, before," Prof Mavhima told NewZimbabwe.com in a recent interview.

"We understand there are challenges being faced such as the devices, computers, tablets among other things, but we will make it our priority to raise resources so that we can resource the new curriculum."

Prof Mavhima defended his predecessor, saying that Dokora was not conducting a personal crusade but merely implementing government policy.

Dokora angered teachers and parents alike after revamping the education curriculum in line with recommendations by the 1999 Nziramasanga Commission.

Among his most controversial measures was introducing a so-called National Pledge, and extending religious education in primary school to include Islam.

The former minister is also remembered for threatening to introduce a national uniform for teachers and, as cash shortages worsened in the country, suggesting that schools should accept goats as tuition fees.

He was also accused of failing to protect the education sector from abuse by Zanu PF leaders and supporters who used to force schools to release their buses for free to the ruling party so it could ferry supporters to its rallies.