Zimbabwe: Elikem, Pokello Split

There is a dark cloud hovering over Africa's Fashion first couple Pokello Nare and Elikem Kumordzi with reports of a possible divorce. The former Big brother housemates who were once all over social media, showing public affection seem to have fallen out of love. Rumours started swirling last month when the queen of swagger failed to acknowledge her husband's birthday on November 7.

It had been the couple's tradition to celebrate their special days on social media writing lengthy love messages so fans were quick to notice this time when Pokello did not say anything. To fuel up the rumour, the two unfollowed each other on social media signalling a possible collapse of a "fairy tale" love affair which had won the couple considerable admiration in Africa.

Although both of them did not confirm anything, Elikem posted a screenshot of an article that says "Trouble in paradise of Elikem and Pokello" on his Instagram account. Many shared their concerns with one fan commenting "Work it out. Marriage is said not to be easy. Both of you should not be concerned more about success than building your family."

It seems the couple has been secretive over the state of their union, an interview with Ghana's JoyNews Elikem said he was not ready to confirm anything.

"I am not ready to spit out what is private at home out on air to say yes I am divorced or not. I am sure it is not anyone's business so to speak," said Elikem.

When The Herald Arts tried to contact Pokello for a comment, her number was not available. However, this is not the first time the couple has been linked to such rumours of a troubled celebrity couple. During the early stages of their relationship, the couple allegedly had issues concerning Elikem's past relationship with ex-wife of Ace Ghanaian footballer, Nii Odartey Lamptey.

Elikem is back in Ghana and the two have continued with their lives posting about their work deviating from their usual inseparable tendencies.