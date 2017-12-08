Zimbabwe: Matrons, Nurses Call Off Strike

Chitungwiza Central Hospital's striking matrons and nurses resumed work on Tuesday after meeting with management to resolve an impasse following a picket over the shortage of resources. Nursing staff downed tools last Friday. In an interview on Tuesday, the hospital's chief executive officer Dr Obadiah Moyo said all was now well.

"We have had a situation at the hospital where our nursing staff went on strike over shortage of resources. The situation was resolved after we convened a meeting with them and this follows another emergency meeting last Thursday with the Ministry of Health and Child Care permanent secretary, Dr Gerald Gwinji, to request for more resources for the hospital. Dr Gwinji managed to rescue the institution by allocating funds ($60 000 as a rescue package). The funds will cater for pharmaceuticals, food and other provisions," said Dr Moyo.

Dr Moyo said as a result, the nursing staff resumed their duties.

"The nursing staff's requirements will be met at the latest this Friday," he said.

The institution has put in place an emergency supplies committee, which will include nurses and doctors to strengthen the supply chain and is expected to react significantly and timely to the needs as and when they arise.

"It was noted in the meeting that sanctions had contributed tremendously to the shortage of resources and that the joint venture partnerships had kept the institution going. However, there would be a means to review the joint venture partnerships in order to go back to the status quo gradually as the sanctions are lifted," said Dr Moyo.

Dr Moyo said the shortages at the hospital were also as a result of little funds they were receiving from Government.

"The institution submitted a bid for $18 million in the 2017 budget, but was only allocated $900 000 and of that, we received $500 000, which was inadequate for all our requirements. The Ministry has tasked the National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (NatPham) to identify all the products required by the institution," he said.

The hospital's matron, Ms Dorcas Chairuka, who represented the nursing staff, confirmed that they had since resolved their differences.

"We had a situation where nurses were unhappy because of shortage of resources, but we convened a meeting with Dr Moyo yesterday (Monday) and he sourced some funds. The resources are now there and we are rendering quality nursing care while everything is now in order and all our nurses are back at work," he said.