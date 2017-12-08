Photo: Daily Monitor

A recent photo of AD Lubowa

Former Buganda Kingdom minister and journalist, AD Lubowa has died. He died on Thursday night.

The kingdom's information minister, Mr Noah Kiyimba confirmed Lubowa's demise saying Buganda has lost a loyal servant.

Lubowa has been prominent in the kingdom of Buganda and Uganda.

He served as Buganda's Local Government Minister between 1962 and 1963 before Kabaka Edward Muteesa appointed him Attorney General between 1964 and1966 when the then Prime Minister Milton Obote attacked Mengo palace and abolished cultural institutions.

He is one of the people who represented Buganda during the first Uganda Constitutional Conference in 1961. The Conference opened on September 18, 1961, at Lancaster House in London.

The Buganda Kingdom delegation was headed by Mr. M. Kintu (Katikkiro). The other delegates were Mr. A.K. Sempa, Mr. L.N. Basudde, Mr. A.D Lubowa, Dr. E.M.K. Muwazi, and Dr. E.B.S. Lumu. Messrs E.W. Kiggundu, A.F. Mpanga, E.F.N. Gratiaen, CMG, QC, J.G.M. Flegg, Dingle Foot, QC, MP, and D.S. Downs served as advisers to the delegates.

The most important outcome of the Conference was that the parties to the negotiations agreed that Uganda would attain full Independence on October 9, 1962.

The Uganda Government delegation was led by Sir Frederick Crawford, GCMG, OBE (Governor); the other delegates were Sir Walter Coutts, CMG, MBE (Governor-Designate), the Honourable B.K.M Kiwanuka (Chief Minister), the Honourable R.I.E Dreschfield, CMG, QC (Attorney-General), the Honourable C.G.F.F Melmoth (Minister of Finance), the Honourable B.K. Bataringaya (Minister of Local Government), and the Honourable C. K. Patel, CBE, QC (Minister of Commerce and Industry). Messrs C.P.S. Allen and A.C. Badenoch served as advisers to the delegates.

The Democratic Party delegation was headed by the Hon. R.A. Mbonye Byombi, MP for Bufumbira County, and included the following Honourable Members of Parliament: A.A. Kaduyu, R.B. Bwambale, H.A. Vuciri, J.H. Obonyo, P. Auk, A. Oriekot, N.K. Rugyemwa, P.J. Wilkinson, QC, M.K. Patel and A.W.K. Mukasa.

The Uganda Peoples' Congress delegation was headed by the Hon. A.M. Obote, MP for Lango (Leader of the Opposition), and included the following Honourable Members of Parliament: J.K. Babiiha, M.L. Choudry, Y.M. Chemonges, G.S.K. Ibingira, S.W. Kulubya, CBE, A.G. Mehta, W.W.K. Nadiope, and M.M. Ngobi. The Honourable I.D. Hunter and the Honourable G.B.K. Magezi served as advisers to the delegates.

During Kabaka Ronald Mutebi reign, Lubowa was the Lukiiko (Parliament) Speaker before being appointed a junior minister in the office of Katikkiro. He retired to his Maya home in Wakiso District until his death.