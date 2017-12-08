8 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: MPs Unveil New Anti-Age Limit Plan

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor
MPs opposed to the lifting of the presidential age limit stand in protest during a plenary session in September.
By Solomon Arinaitwe

Parliament — Ahead of the decisive week when Parliament's legal affairs committee is expected to table a report on the amendment of Article 102(b) to remove age limit, MPs opposed to the proposal yesterday unveiled activities to fight the amendment, putting them on a potential collision course with security agencies.

MPs opposed to the removal of age limit today revealed what they dubbed "Togikwatako Week", beginning Monday, December 11, which will be illustrated by activists calling MPs to rally them not to vote for the removal of age limit, visits to legislators who reside in Kampala Metropolitan area and an activist-led guard of honour to be erected at Parliament.

Plenary sittings resume on Tuesday and the Legal Committee is currently holed up at the Lake Victoria Serena, Kigo, in a race against time to ensure that the highly-awaited report is ready for tabling that day.

MPs opposed to removal of age limit yesterday nominated Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi as the de-facto leader of the "Togikwatako Week" and he quickly put Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura and Speaker Rebecca Kadaga on notice to act responsibly.

Mr Kivumbi said they want voting on the Bill to be open and not by secret ballot so that MPs are ready to shoulder responsibility for their voting. He urged the Speaker to ensure that Parliament is not raided as was the case on September 27.

However, Police spokesperson Emilian Kayima said the legislators should follow the law in order to avoid attracting the wrath of the police.

More on This

Age-Limit - Battle Lines Drawn As Opposition Unveils New Combat Plan

MPs opposed to the proposed amendment of Article 102(b) to remove age limits have unveiled a raft of activities to fight… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.