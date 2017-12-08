Zimbabwe: Disappointing Zodwa Does It Again

The South African socialite and dancer, Zodwa Wabantu has once again failed her Zimbabwean fans as she did not turn up at the Robert Mugabe International Airport ahead of her scheduled performance at Private Lounge on Thursday evening, leaving the show promoters disappointed.

This is the fourth time that the controversial dancer has failed to perform in the country after her appearance at this year's Harare International Carnival was cancelled at the last minute.

Show promoters, Devine Assignments have vowed never to deal with her again saying they feel disappointed by the South African entertainer's lack of professionalism in failing to communicate her decision not to turn up for the much publicized show.

"While every effort was made to ensure that the socialite fulfills her scheduled appearances, Zodwa has now gone incommunicado and all access lines to her are either going unanswered, or are totally off.

"While we appreciate that her legions of fans in Zimbabwe have been clamoring to have us bring her to the nation, our patience has worn thin, we will not be having any further dealings with her.

"As we had paid her, we are treating this unfortunate incident of bad faith, unprofessional and outright deceit as fraud and will be advised by our partners on the way forward. We deeply regret this turn of events for the fans who were anticipating the show," said Devine Assignments.

Earlier this week, Zodwa confirmed her show in Zimbabwe on her Instagram account but as of today, the poster has been deleted, casting further doubt on what could have led to her no show.