7 December 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Disappointing Zodwa Does It Again

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Zodwa Wabantu/Instagram
Zodwa Wabantu.(file photo).
By Munashe Chokodza On

The South African socialite and dancer, Zodwa Wabantu has once again failed her Zimbabwean fans as she did not turn up at the Robert Mugabe International Airport ahead of her scheduled performance at Private Lounge on Thursday evening, leaving the show promoters disappointed.

This is the fourth time that the controversial dancer has failed to perform in the country after her appearance at this year's Harare International Carnival was cancelled at the last minute.

Show promoters, Devine Assignments have vowed never to deal with her again saying they feel disappointed by the South African entertainer's lack of professionalism in failing to communicate her decision not to turn up for the much publicized show.

"While every effort was made to ensure that the socialite fulfills her scheduled appearances, Zodwa has now gone incommunicado and all access lines to her are either going unanswered, or are totally off.

"While we appreciate that her legions of fans in Zimbabwe have been clamoring to have us bring her to the nation, our patience has worn thin, we will not be having any further dealings with her.

"As we had paid her, we are treating this unfortunate incident of bad faith, unprofessional and outright deceit as fraud and will be advised by our partners on the way forward. We deeply regret this turn of events for the fans who were anticipating the show," said Devine Assignments.

Earlier this week, Zodwa confirmed her show in Zimbabwe on her Instagram account but as of today, the poster has been deleted, casting further doubt on what could have led to her no show.

More on This

Zodwa Is Finally Here!

After a false start, empty promises and a letter from one Anne Nhira to bar her from coming to Zimbabwe, South African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.