Nigeria: Aliko Dangote On Nasdaq Tower, New York

Aliko Dangote is the only African on the Bloomberg 50 list of this year's most influential people.

A photo of Dangote was displayed on Wednesday on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, New York after he was selected tp make the list.

The NASDAQ Tower is considered the most visible LED video display in Times Square and is one of the most valuable advertising spaces in the world.

It's the largest continuous sign in Times Square. It has close to 9,000 square feet of display space -- about a quarter of an acre.