7 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Libya: Winless Rwanda, Libya Play Out to a Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Rwanda and Libya played out a goalless draw in a dull Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Group A match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Thursday.

Libya needed a win to rise to second position on the log and the draw leaves them third after Kenya who sit second on four points.

Rwanda, winless in three games, remain bottom of the five team log with a game to go against Tanzania on Saturday. Libya face Zanzibar on Monday.

Rwanda coach Antoine Hey paraded Eric Ndayishimiye in goal guarded by Thiery Manzi and Kayumba Soter, while Justin Mico was deployed upfront to hunt for goals.

Libya had Ali Shniena in goal with Aljamal Tariq leading the backline. Mico was a constant threat to the Libyan defence and his 25th minute was blocked by Shniena, before his rebound hit the woodwork.

Libya were cautious playing defensively and breaking on the counter. Taktak Muftah, who started on the bench in the game against Kenya, had his attempt stopped by Ndayishimiye before the halftime break.

Tubal Mohammed saw his rasping shot hit the side net two minutes into the second half having left his marker for dead.

Mico had another opportunity to redeem himself in the 63rd minute, but his bicycle kick was picked by Shniena.

The last 10 minutes saw both sides go in search of the winner but to little success.

Kenya

UN Study Blames High Teen Pregnancies on Boda Bodas

Some 378,397 girls aged 10 to 19 became pregnant between July 2016 and June 2017, a UN report has shown, at the same… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.