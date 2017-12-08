Kenya/Libya: Winless Rwanda, Libya Play Out to a Draw

Rwanda and Libya played out a goalless draw in a dull Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Group A match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Thursday.

Libya needed a win to rise to second position on the log and the draw leaves them third after Kenya who sit second on four points.

Rwanda, winless in three games, remain bottom of the five team log with a game to go against Tanzania on Saturday. Libya face Zanzibar on Monday.

Rwanda coach Antoine Hey paraded Eric Ndayishimiye in goal guarded by Thiery Manzi and Kayumba Soter, while Justin Mico was deployed upfront to hunt for goals.

Libya had Ali Shniena in goal with Aljamal Tariq leading the backline. Mico was a constant threat to the Libyan defence and his 25th minute was blocked by Shniena, before his rebound hit the woodwork.

Libya were cautious playing defensively and breaking on the counter. Taktak Muftah, who started on the bench in the game against Kenya, had his attempt stopped by Ndayishimiye before the halftime break.

Tubal Mohammed saw his rasping shot hit the side net two minutes into the second half having left his marker for dead.

Mico had another opportunity to redeem himself in the 63rd minute, but his bicycle kick was picked by Shniena.

The last 10 minutes saw both sides go in search of the winner but to little success.