7 December 2017

Africa Check (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma Wrong - More Than 34 Percent of SA Homes Had Electricity Access in 1994

Tagged:

Related Topics

What share of South African households had access to electricity in 1994?

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma repeated a debunked answer to this question at the opening of an energy conference.

"Over the past 23 years of our democracy, we have been able to increase [electricity] access from a mere 34% to 85% of our population," claimed Zuma.

The figure of 34% is most probably from 1990 or 1991, experts previously told Africa Check, but there is no credible data available for the dawn of South Africa's democracy.

Around 50% had access in '94

President Jacob Zuma greets delegates on arrival at the Energy Indaba 2017 at Gallagher Estate Convention Centre in Midrand. Photo: GCIS

Between 1993 and 1994 the Southern Africa Labour Development Research Unit conducted a national survey which found that 53.6% of households had access to electricity.

South Africa's national statistics agency, Statistics South Africa, conducted a census in 1996 which estimated that 58.2% of households in South Africa had access to electricity. The latest data from the agency shows that access increased to 84.2% in 2016.

Access to electricity in South Africa during the early 1990s was low. It was also unequal, with just 38.5% of black households having had access in 1993/94, compared to basically all white households (99.8%).

However, by citing a lower and unsubstantiated figure, Zuma exaggerated the roll-out of services by the ANC-government since 1994.

South Africa

Deputy President Ramaphosa 'Would Believe' Zuma's Rape Accuser

During a radio interview with 702's Karima Brown, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said he "would believe" Fezekile… Read more »

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Copyright © 2017 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.