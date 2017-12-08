Burundi Thrash Ethiopia at Bukhungu

Burundi dislodged Ethiopia from the summit of Group B after registering a convincing 4-1 victory in their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup Group B match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on Thursday.

Burundi's Swallows opened the scoring via Prierre Kwizera, before Dukele Dawa equalised for Ethiopia. Burundi's second goal was scored by second half substitute Cedric Urasengas, Laudit Mavugo and Shassir Nahimana.

Following the victory, Burundi moved on top of the table with four points, Ethiopia are in the second position with three points and champions Uganda are third with one point.

South Sudan are at the bottom with no point.

Burundi Coach Olivier Niyungeko said they deserved the victory as his boys played extremely well. "The players followed my instructions to the letter and this yielded the three points," he said.

His Ethiopian Tactician Ashenafi Bekele, said he would improve on the areas that made them concede the goals.

"That is how a match can be at times. I will work on areas that let us down," he noted.

Burundi took the lead in the 34th minute, when Kwizera outplayed Bune Butako, to beat Ethiopia's custodian Alemu Tarik.

Ethiopia fought back gallantly and Tilahun Abel's right wing cross headed almost said past Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana in the 38th minute.

Burundi's Leon Hererimana was yellow carded by referee Anthony Ogwayo for wasting time in the 40th minute. Dawa managed to equalise for Ethiopia in the 45th minute after he received a left wing cross from Ete Biruk.

Ogwayo again yellow carded Burundi's Tressor Ndikumana in the 48th minute after he fouled Dawa.

After the breather, Burundi upped their game as they launched relentless attacks which finally bore fruit as Urasenga scored the second goal in the 53rd minute.

As the match progressed, Ethiopian's Gerba Henok fouled Shaban Hussein in the box and the referee dully gave the penalty which Mavugo converted in the 67th minute.

Shassir killed off the match with a 77th minute screamer from the box to seal the fate of their opponents.