7 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Burundi Thrash Ethiopia at Bukhungu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Titus Maero

Burundi dislodged Ethiopia from the summit of Group B after registering a convincing 4-1 victory in their CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup Group B match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on Thursday.

Burundi's Swallows opened the scoring via Prierre Kwizera, before Dukele Dawa equalised for Ethiopia. Burundi's second goal was scored by second half substitute Cedric Urasengas, Laudit Mavugo and Shassir Nahimana.

Following the victory, Burundi moved on top of the table with four points, Ethiopia are in the second position with three points and champions Uganda are third with one point.

South Sudan are at the bottom with no point.

Burundi Coach Olivier Niyungeko said they deserved the victory as his boys played extremely well. "The players followed my instructions to the letter and this yielded the three points," he said.

His Ethiopian Tactician Ashenafi Bekele, said he would improve on the areas that made them concede the goals.

"That is how a match can be at times. I will work on areas that let us down," he noted.

Burundi took the lead in the 34th minute, when Kwizera outplayed Bune Butako, to beat Ethiopia's custodian Alemu Tarik.

Ethiopia fought back gallantly and Tilahun Abel's right wing cross headed almost said past Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana in the 38th minute.

Burundi's Leon Hererimana was yellow carded by referee Anthony Ogwayo for wasting time in the 40th minute. Dawa managed to equalise for Ethiopia in the 45th minute after he received a left wing cross from Ete Biruk.

Ogwayo again yellow carded Burundi's Tressor Ndikumana in the 48th minute after he fouled Dawa.

After the breather, Burundi upped their game as they launched relentless attacks which finally bore fruit as Urasenga scored the second goal in the 53rd minute.

As the match progressed, Ethiopian's Gerba Henok fouled Shaban Hussein in the box and the referee dully gave the penalty which Mavugo converted in the 67th minute.

Shassir killed off the match with a 77th minute screamer from the box to seal the fate of their opponents.

Burundi

Arusha - Civil Society Concerned About Economic Situation

Following the suggestions given to the Facilitator in the Inter-Burundian dialogue sessions, the members of OLUCOME,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.