Tanzania: JPM to Preside Over Latest Dodoma Uhuru Day Fete

PRESIDENT John Magufuli is visiting the central region this week where he is scheduled to preside over the country's 56th Independence Day commemorations.

All is set for the historic event, which will be marked here for the first time since President Magufuli ascended to the top-most in November 2015, after emerging victorious in the General Election held the previous months.

The Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, told reporters: "This year's celebration will be marked in style with a splendid parade." Tanzania gained her Independence on December 9, 1961, and the day subsequently become a public holiday.

According to Dr Mahenge, the event will also be coloured by a group of secondary school students from Dodoma who will feature in a parade focused on patriotism.

"The parade will be a centre of attraction. It is the first time in years for it to be featured in the country's designated capital city," he said, adding: "A special task force from the Tanzania People's Defence Forces and commandos will demonstrate various feats during the memorable event," he added. The TPDF air force conducted aerial rehearsals yesterday ahead of the crucial day.

The regional commissioner said there were other attractions in store for members of the public, whom she urged to turn out in huge numbers. Asamo Khamis, a taxi driver in Dodoma, expressed joy over the town hosting the event.

"I am looking at this event with two different eyes; one an opportunity to make money, and two, neutralising discrepancies, and promoting fairness. We had grown accustomed to watching such commemorations on television, with Dar es Salaam as the venue. But now Dodoma is the host; it means we are all equal." he remarked, declaring: "I won't miss it; come rain come sun."

At his meeting with journalists, the regional commissioner explained that preparations were going on well, hinting that entertainment would be offered in the form of traditional dance shows and bongo flava music." Officials say the gates of Jamhuri Stadium will be opened from 12:00 am.