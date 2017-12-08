7 December 2017

Morocco: Palestinian Question - Morocco First Country to Express Necessary Stances (Official)

Rabat — Morocco was the first country to express the necessary stances in due course on the latest developments in the Palestinian question, said Thursday in Rabat, minister delegate for relations with parliament and civil society, government spokesperson, Mustapha El Khalfi.

The position of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on the latest developments of the Palestinian question is strong, frank and firm, said El Khalfi at a press briefing after the weekly cabinet meeting.

In this regard, the minister recalled the message that HM the King sent, last July, to the UN secretary-general on the actions targeting the holy city of Al Quds, adding that following this message, measures such as the ban on the call to prayer and Friday prayer, as well as the annexation of settlements in Al Quds were suspended.

He also mentioned Wednesday's meeting of the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with the ambassadors accredited in Rabat of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, in the presence of the ambassador of the State of Palestine, as well as the talks with the Palestinian president and the action taken at the level of the League of Arab States.

"Morocco, government and people, remain mobilized behind HM the King in all the decisions that will be taken on this matter," he said.

