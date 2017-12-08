7 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: UN Shifts to Dodoma

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sauli Giliard

United Nations has officially opened its offices in Dodoma, promising to collaborate with partners towards realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa graced the event in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, today. After the launch, UN Resident Coordinator, Alvaro Rodriguez retweeted Hoyce Temu's tweet which says, "The Launch of UN office in Dodoma @UNICEFTanzania Rep @maniza_zaman thanking the government of Tanzania and UN continues to work with partners towards realization of SDGs."

The event was also attended by Ambassador Dr Augustine Mahiga who is the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation. President John Magufuli announced on July 23, 2016 that he will ensure the Government headquarters move to Dodoma over the next five years.

Since the announcement, ministries and other government departments have shifted to the capital.

Tanzania

Local Revenue Key As Foreign Funds Dry Up

Shrinking revenue from development partners is forcing the government to turn to domestic sources to boost collections,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.