Tanzania: UN Shifts to Dodoma

United Nations has officially opened its offices in Dodoma, promising to collaborate with partners towards realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa graced the event in Dodoma, the capital of Tanzania, today. After the launch, UN Resident Coordinator, Alvaro Rodriguez retweeted Hoyce Temu's tweet which says, "The Launch of UN office in Dodoma @UNICEFTanzania Rep @maniza_zaman thanking the government of Tanzania and UN continues to work with partners towards realization of SDGs."

The event was also attended by Ambassador Dr Augustine Mahiga who is the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation. President John Magufuli announced on July 23, 2016 that he will ensure the Government headquarters move to Dodoma over the next five years.

Since the announcement, ministries and other government departments have shifted to the capital.