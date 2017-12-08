Kenya: Mudanyi Leads Nyali Open Title Hunt

Vet Lab Sports Club's Edwin Mudanyi leads a star field of 93 players to the par-71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Friday, for the first round of Nyali Open golf championship.

The handicap one Mudanyi last year produced a sensational four under par 67 in the closing round of Nyali Open to clinch the title, beating home player Mathew Wahome by six shots.

Mudanyi, who is a national team player, is currently leading in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series with 481.6 points ahead of Royal Nairobi's Dennis Saikwa ( 435.1) who won the Uhuru Shield at his home course last weekend. Limuru's John Karichu who led for a better part of the season is third with 396 points.

Mudanyi needs to finish second at Nyali to clinch the country's most prestigious amateur golf title.

He has been in great form this season, making the top five in almost every event he entered, winning two of them (Kabete Open and Manchester Salver).

Mudanyi would like to retain the Nyali Open to wind up the season in great style. "I am playing well at the moment and if all goes well in Mombasa, I should retain the title which will enable me win Golfer of The Year award easily," said the golfer currently ranked 523rd in the world.

At Nyali, where the tournament is sponsored by Mayfair Bank, Grain Bulk Handlers and Shikara Limited, Mudanyi will face, among others, South-Africa based Mathew Wahome and Daniel Nduva who fired impressive rounds of 77, 74, 66 and 70 to win the Kenya Amateur Open championship, also held at Nyali.

Wahome on the other hand finished third in Uhuru Shield last week.

The field also includes John Karichu, Dennis Saikwa, and Tanzania's Victor Joseph who finished second to Nduva in the Kenya Amateur Open.

Meanwhile, Ruiru Sports Club hosts its first ever Kenya Ladies Golf Union Open this weekend. The event, which has attracted 60 ladies and 100 men, is sponsored by Safaricom.

"We are excited to host this event here at Ruiru. The course is in an excellent condition, and with some of the top lady golfers participating, there should be some interesting scores," said Lady captain Winnie Kamau.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, club captain David "Sirkal"Omondi is hosting the two-day Captain's Prize which officially brings his term to an end.

"What begins must come to an end. My captaincy year has been full of selflessness and I have gained invaluable experience in genuine servant leadership! I could not have achieved this level of success without the various sponsors and especially Commercial Bank of Africa and of course members of Royal Nairobi Golf Club," said Omondi.

He said Saturday and Sunday's entry list has been overwhelming, with more than 300 players expected.

"I take this as an indication of the good work I have done over the year despite the earlier challenges we faced with the course during Tannahill Easter tournament, and recently during the dry spell."

He said the Royal course had recovered well.