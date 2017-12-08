Mozambique: Maputo Governor Warns Against Corruption

Maputo — The governor of Maputo City, Iolanda Cintura, declared that corruption so far this year has cost the city government over 107,000 US dollars.

If the sum seems relatively small, it is because it only covers the Maputo city directorates, and not the national state bodies that are also based in the capital.

Cintura was speaking at a ceremony to mark international anti-corruption day which is celebarted every year on 9 December. The activities this year are being held under the theme “United against corruption for development, peace and security”.

In the cases that the city government was aware of, she said, the state and public institutions had lost 3,55,327 meticais, 39.244 dolars and 6,622 euros (which works out at over 107,000 dollars).

During the year, 28 cases were processed involving city officials accused of corruption and embezzlement.

Cintura described corruption as a cancer that eats away at society, and which corrodes the essence of public service. She urged all participants in the meeting to become involved in the fight against corruption.

“Each one of us must guarantee the prevention of this evil, in our workplaces, our communities and our families”, she said. “We must refrain from paying bribes. All state officials provide services to citizens free of charge, except under those circumstances where the law envisages payment”.

For her part, the Maputo City Chief Attorney, Amelia Munguambe, warned that there will not be social and economic development in a country where corruption prevails.

“It is necessary to fight against corrupion, because it is a threat and the worst evil a society can have”, she said. “It is a fraud against democracy, and opens the door to other evils, such as trafficking in drugs and in people, prostitution and the theft of public assets”.

Corruption, she added, was an obstacle to sustainable investment, domestic or foreign, “and when there is no investment, hunger and misery increase”.