7 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Govt Removes 'Charity-Built' Water Tanks in Kassala

Kassala — A number of schools in Kassala were surprised by the government authorities' removal of water tanks that were installed in preparation for the inter-school competitions in November on the pretext that they had been "brought by a charity organisation".

The residents of several districts told Radio Dabanga that government crews arrived to remove 10 water tanks which were had been installed "through popular effort, the districts committee, and some philanthropists".

The tanks were installed to cater for the extra water supply required by the hundreds of school children that descended on Kassala for the inter-school competitions.

The residents said they were surprised, and had expected the tanks to remain in place for future use.

