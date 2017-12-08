Sudan: Herders Accused of Cattle Theft 'Beaten, Tortured' in Sudan

Rabak — Three herders from Rabak in Sudan's White Nile State claim to have been beaten and tortured by police, after their arrest on suspicion of stealing calves.

Herders El Daw Ali, Jarelnabi Fadul, and Abuod El Tayeb, said that a number of policemen detained them at Rabak market, accusing them of stealing small calves, which they deny.

They allege that they were severely beaten and tortured by policemen Ibrahim and Mohammed Ali, and were then after 20 days without charges being brought or any complaint filed against them.

Human rights activist Abdelrahman El Siddig told Radio Dabanga that what has happened is contrary to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and all human and moral values.

El Siddig said that the herders intend to file a lawsuit against the police and those who carried out the torture.