7 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Thousands of Pregnant Women Screened for HIV/Aids in Sudan Capital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Ministry of Health of Khartoum has announced that it has screened thousands of pregnant women for HIV/AIDS this year. Dozens of bogus doctors have also been arrested.

In a statement, the Ministry announced that 6, 550 pregnant women have been tested for HIV/AIDS so far this year. Of these, 16 were shown to by HIV-positive.

The Ministry pointed out that a total of 600 pregnant women have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in Sudan since 2007.

Fake doctors

Minister of Health, Bahr Idris Abu Garda, announced that 166 people have been arrested over the last three years for practicing medicine without papers or proper credentials.

He said the arrested people were mainly medical assistants or herbalists who pass themselves off as doctors. Citing one example, Minister Abu Garda mentioned that one of the bogus medical practitioners was prescribing vaporisers for patients a "a complimentary treatment".

Sudan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Visits UK On Tuesday

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, will leave for London on an official visit to the United… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.