7 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Parliament Approves Legislative Proposal On Central and Local Government

Luanda — The proposal for a Legislative Authorization Law authorizing the President of the Republic, as head of the Executive Branch, to legislate on the repeal of the Delimitation and Coordination System for the Performance of the Central and Local Administration of the State, will be analyzed on the 18th of this month, by the National Assembly.

The information was provided Thursday in Luanda by the second secretary of the National Assembly, Raul Lima, at the end of the conference of parliamentary leaders, led by the Parliament speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

According to the parliamentarian, deputies will appreciate at the third ordinary meeting, the proposed Law Amendment to Law 2/17 - Organic Law of the Angolan Social Communication Regulatory Authority (ERCA) and elect the members to the Board of Directors of said entity, indicated by MPLA party and the CASA-CE coalition.

The working plans of the specialized committees of the National Assembly, the transport management regulation and the definition of the establishment plan of the Parliamentary Groups for the period 2017-2022 will also be addressed.

Raul Lima said that on the same day (18), the first plenary meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Group was held for the purpose of assessing the rules of procedure, the composition of the national follow-up groups and the friendship and solidarity groups.

