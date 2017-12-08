7 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Six Al-Shabaab Fighters Surrender to Somali Govt

Six Al-Shabab fighters surrendered to Somali government forces in Dinsor town on Thursday along with their weapons, Radio Dalsan reports. The militants came along with the improvised "technical" vehicle South West State officials told Radio Dalsan reporter in Baidoa.

The surrender followed days of negotiations through elders. The militants handed over a heavy machine gun (DSHK) mounted on top of the their improvised technical vehicle, small arms weapons and pistols

Security experts believe this may be linked to the recent surrender of former Alshabaab deputy leader Mukhtar Robow who hails from the region.

