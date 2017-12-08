Angola: Governor Recognizes Private Sector As Government Partner

Luanda — The private training centers are an important and unavoidable partner of the Government and are part of the national system of professional training, said Thursday in Luanda, the Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, Jesus Maiato.

The Cabinet minister, who was speaking during the closing ceremony of the training cycle 2017, stressed that in order to provide better articulation and monitoring of the activity, the National Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (INEFOP) will carry out actions aimed at registering the private training centers which carry on activities without the relevant license.

"Proposing the legislation for their classification, according to the physical and technical conditions they present and to adopt simplification measures in the process of obtaining licenses," he said.

The government official launched the challenge to public and private companies to invest in qualified national workforce, so as to give employment opportunities to newly graduates through professional internships and signatures of learning contracts under the terms of the current General Labor Law.