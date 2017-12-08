7 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Barrow Attends Inauguration of New Senegalese Airport

By Kebba Jeffang

President Adama Barrow departed the Gambia for Dakar on Wednesday evening December 6th, to attend the inauguration of the new Senegalese airport.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place on the 7th December. According to the statement from State House in Banjul, Barrow and several other Heads of States, will be attending the function. The airport is named 'Blaise Diagne International Airport' is situated at Diass, in the region of Thies, 50 Kilometers from away from the capital, Dakar.

Part of the President's delegation are the first lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow and cabinet ministers.

Gambia

