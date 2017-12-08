Gambia: Refugee-Turned Footballer Bakary Eyes Return to Hamburg's Squad

Gambian youngster Bakary Jatta is laying a solid case to force his way into the thinking of Hamburg HSV's first-team coach.

The 19-year-old is dropped to play in the club's reserves which appear in the German third tier. Possibility of the winger going out on a loan deal to acquire consistent playing time was whispered initially, but nothing concrete came of the idea.

He wasn't short of takers had Hamburg been serious about offloading him on loan basis with clubs in the second tier reportedly keeping tabs on his development.

But coach Markus Gisdol chose to allow Bakary stay with the reserves until when the time he's required, preferably during moments of bad injuries.

If however Gidol hasn't switch gears from his policy of picking on-form players, a call would be made for Jatta to rejoin the first-teamers.

The Gambian refugee-turned professional footballer has been in sparkling form in front of goal for the second-string outfit scoring six goals in seven starts.

He's the club's second highest scorer in that category, seven goals behind teammate Torles Knoll who's on thirteen, as Hamburg commands the tier on forty-one points in 18 games which breaks down as twelve wins, five draws and a single loss.

Sporting Dircetor Jens Todt is not oblivious of the attacker's recent strides but urges Jatta to exercise patience.

'At the moment, others are ahead of him in the game. But we rely on him (Jatta). His chance will come,' he said.

How long will this static situation persist remains to be seen.

Jatta has featured in the Bundesliga this season only once compared to the six he managed last term.